The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 started with New Zealand playing Pakistan on February 19 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. During the match, Pakistan fighter jets flew over the stadium, creating a deafening noise.

It happened soon after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand openers were getting ready to enter the field.

Opener Devon Conway instinctively ducked before realising what had happened. The crowd also reacted with fear. Some covered their ears while others clutched their chests. A Hindi commentator remarked that the sudden loud noise had startled everyone.

Pakistan Cricket shared a photo of the air show on its official social media handles. “A spectacular air show by the Pakistan Air Force Sherdil Squadron in Karachi to mark the start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” it wrote while sharing the pic.

Social media users, however, did not leave a chance to post jokes and memes about the incident.

“Pakistanis know their reality,” wrote one user while another called it “absolute cinema”.

“New Zealand team and that kid's reaction is so real...!! Very Fear Lag Rya Jiii....(it’s really scary).” quipped one user while sharing a video clip of the incident.

“Don't worry Devan .. hopefully nothing will explode during the tournament,” came a sarcastic comment.

“Always risky because of terrorist famous country,” posted one user while another posted a sarcastic remark, “Spreading pesticides on guests.”

Pakistan’s history of terrorism The Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of an ICC tournament to Pakistan after 29 years. Cricket was banned in the country following the 2009 Lahore terror attacks, which injured Sri Lankan cricketers and claimed lives. It took six years for international cricket to resume, with Zimbabwe touring in 2015.

In 2021, New Zealand abandoned a tour of Pakistan due to security concerns. Despite heavy security, past incidents still cast a shadow over the tournament.