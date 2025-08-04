'Absolute goosebumps': Sachin Tendulkar reacts after India beat England in 5th Test at Oval, here's how others reacted

With India defeating England in the fifth Test at Kennington Oval on Monday and drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Shubman Gill-led Indian team.

Taking to X, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Test cricket… absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win.”

Apart from Sachin, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteswar Pujara, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane also congratulated the Indian team.

Here's their reaction: India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav took to X and wrote, “What a solid show, boys! Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end.”

India's Test match stalwart, Cheteshwar Pujara, took to X and wrote, “Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket!”

Also Read | WTC 2025-27 updated points table after India vs England Tests

While former Indian legendary spinner Anil Kumble wrote of X, “Well played India!! What a series… #INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!”

The turbantor, Harbhajan Singh, wrote, “Brilliant from Siraj and prasidh . What a win for us. Great Test match . @mdsirajofficial @prasidh43 @BCCI Congratulations to every member of the team @ShubmanGill Tum sab ne jeeta DIL . Love you guys.”

Former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly, took to X and wrote, “Fantastic from Team India . Test cricket ,best format by far..congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic shubman gill..Siraj has never let this team down any part of the world..such a treat to watch .well done prasidh,Akashdeep,jaiswal @mdsirajofficial @ShubmanGill”

Also, Ajinkya Rahane took to X and wrote, “Test cricket doesn’t get better than this. Tense finish, pressure moments, and character on display. Well done @BCCI.”

About the 5th Test: In the 5th Test's second innings, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared nine wickets between them, and led India defeat England by six runs at The Oval to draw the series.

Overall, Mohammed Siraj picked up nine wickets, Prasidh Krishna took 6 wickets, and Akash Deep clinched 5 wickets in the fifth Test.