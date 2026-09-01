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‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - Mickey Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes ahead of 3rd Test vs England

Following their back-to-back Test defeats against England, Pakistan replaced seven of their players in the squad and also asked coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul to return back home. The third Test between Pakistan and England starts on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Koushik Paul
Published1 Sep 2026, 01:50 PM IST
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Mohammad Rizwan (L) is among the seven players who have been released. Mickey Arthur (R) was Pakistan head coach from 2016 to 2019.
Mohammad Rizwan (L) is among the seven players who have been released. Mickey Arthur (R) was Pakistan head coach from 2016 to 2019. (X)

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur minced no words for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after making sweeping changes in the Test squad currently in England, following their back-to-back losses against Joe Root's side. Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in a three-match series.

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Arthur's criticism on Pakistan came after the PCB made a whopping seven changes, after their humiliating 194-run defeat in the Lord's Test. In a press release at their website, the PCB announced the release of seven players, along with Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Also Read | Pakistan axe seven players and coach Sarfaraz after 2-0 England Test defeat

Former Pakistan internationals, Sarfaraz and Gul have been replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke in the backroom staff. “Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB,” Arthur blasted in a post on X, tearing apart the Mohsin Naqvi-led cricket board.

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“This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there in no stability!” added the South African, who coached the side from 2016 to 2019.

Providing words of wisdom to the PCB, the 58-year-old also stated, "Planning, stability and structure = Consistent performance!!” Having brought back Babar as a the captain of the Pakistan Test side, they came to England after a 1-1 series draw against West Indies.

However, Salman Ali Agha led the side in Headingly in the first Test after Babar was ruled out with a finger injury. Pakistan lost the game by an innings an 103 runs. The return of Babar at Lord's didn't change their fortunes either as Pakistan couldn't even cross the 200-run mark in both innings.

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Also Read | ‘Celebrate it, but in a sensible way’ - Joe Root's warning for England mates

Who are going out & who came in?

Among the players asked to leave England are experienced batter Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. The PCB named five uncapped at the Test level along with two capped players as replacements.

Batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, are the capped names who have been included as replacements. The rest of the five include left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah.

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Also Read | ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mohammad Abbas puts Pakistan in control at lunch on Day 1

The third Test between Pakistan and England begin on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Updated Pakistan squad for 3rd Test vs England

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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