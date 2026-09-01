‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - Mickey Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes ahead of 3rd Test vs England

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur minced no words for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after making sweeping changes in the Test squad currently in England, following their back-to-back losses against Joe Root's side. Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in a three-match series.

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Arthur's criticism on Pakistan came after the PCB made a whopping seven changes, after their humiliating 194-run defeat in the Lord's Test. In a press release at their website, the PCB announced the release of seven players, along with Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Also Read | Pakistan axe seven players and coach Sarfaraz after 2-0 England Test defeat

Former Pakistan internationals, Sarfaraz and Gul have been replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke in the backroom staff. “Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB,” Arthur blasted in a post on X, tearing apart the Mohsin Naqvi-led cricket board.

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“This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there in no stability!” added the South African, who coached the side from 2016 to 2019.

Providing words of wisdom to the PCB, the 58-year-old also stated, "Planning, stability and structure = Consistent performance!!” Having brought back Babar as a the captain of the Pakistan Test side, they came to England after a 1-1 series draw against West Indies.

However, Salman Ali Agha led the side in Headingly in the first Test after Babar was ruled out with a finger injury. Pakistan lost the game by an innings an 103 runs. The return of Babar at Lord's didn't change their fortunes either as Pakistan couldn't even cross the 200-run mark in both innings.

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Who are going out & who came in? Among the players asked to leave England are experienced batter Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. The PCB named five uncapped at the Test level along with two capped players as replacements.

Batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, are the capped names who have been included as replacements. The rest of the five include left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah.

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The third Test between Pakistan and England begin on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Updated Pakistan squad for 3rd Test vs England Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in