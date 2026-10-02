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ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to skip India-Pakistan Asian Games cricket gold-medal match

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi will skip the India-Pakistan Asian Games cricket final. His absence comes after concerns over whether his presence at the summit clash could lead to a repeat of tense scenes witnessed during recent men's and women's Asia Cup tournaments.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Oct 2026, 04:41 PM IST
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Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi (file photo)
Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi (file photo)
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Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will not attend the men's cricket gold medal match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games 2026, the ACC confirmed on Friday.

"ACC President, Mr Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the ACC wrote on social media.

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Naqvi’s own line, carried in the same post, pointed to Nagoya rather than the cricket venue by name. “Wishing all the participants the very best ahead of gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya. But I will be looking forward to some thrilling action,” he said.

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Details about the upcoming matches

Bangladesh meet Sri Lanka in the bronze-medal match before the gold final. India and Pakistan both reached Saturday after Thursday’s semi-finals. India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-cut 13-over game. The gold match is set for 10:00 AM IST.

Also Read | WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi met with ‘trophy chor’ chants in Dubai

Why the trophy row still sits over this final

The Indian men’s and women’s teams have already refused to take Asia Cup trophies from Mohsin Naqvi. That stance followed the Pahalgam terror attack, in which Indian civilians were killed, and was framed as support for the Indian defence forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

The BCCI has held the line that its teams will not receive trophies from Naqvi. Naqvi has been equally firm that if India wants the Asia Cup trophies, the teams must collect them from him. At the 2025 men’s Asia Cup, and again at this year’s women’s edition, India left without accepting the trophy. The BCCI had asked the ACC to let Naqvi’s deputy do the honours. He did not agree.

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That history is why Saturday mattered beyond the scoreboard. If Naqvi had stood on the podium as the continental cricket head, the medal presentation could have repeated the Asia Cup scenes. Organisers, the Olympic Council of Asia and the Indian Olympic Association no longer have to manage that clash.

Also Read | Why did India refuse Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi? Check details

Who hands over the medals now

Asian Games medals are an Olympic Council of Asia event, not an ACC final in the usual sense. With Mohsin Naqvi staying away, the local organisers and the OCA can run the ceremony without the PCB chairman on the stage. Reports have also linked BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia with the Indian party in Japan, which fits the board’s wish to keep the presentation clear of Naqvi.

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None of that changes the match. India are defending the gold they won in Hangzhou. Pakistan are chasing a first men’s cricket gold at the Games. Handshakes after India-Pakistan games have also been off the table since the 2025 strain, so the on-field rivalry will still carry its own edge.

Naqvi’s no-show does one practical job. It lets the gold-medal match be about the cricket, not about who is holding the trophy.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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