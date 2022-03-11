Acko to be associate sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Acko started its sports sponsorship journey with IPL team franchise Delhi Capitals in 2020 and later associated with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. With the addition of new teams to its portfolio, in the 15th edition of IPL, Acko is sponsoring a total of six IPL teams.
As a part of the partnership, the players of Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will sport the Acko logo on their headgear (helmets/caps), while the players of the other three teams will have the logo on their trousers. The logo will also be visible in the stadium where the teams are playing. The association with the teams will be amplified with a campaign on television, digital and social media platforms during the tournament.
The company will also create localised experiences in the six cities for bringing fans closer to the teams they love and give away signed merchandise of the teams through contests and events.
Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Mishra, executive Vice President - Marketing, Acko, said the six IPL teams will give tremendous visibility to the brand. “These six cities are also core markets for us. With our on-ground activations, our aim is to bring the fans closer to the teams…," he said, in a statement.
Raghu Iyer, CEO of Lucknow Super Giants said, “We are delighted to partner with Acko for the upcoming season. We are grateful for their confidence in our new franchise and are optimistic that this will be a mutually beneficial association for both brands." Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gujarat Titans, added that the cricketing league is synonymous with excellence and Acko represents that quality of India’s new-age businesses. “We believe that is the cornerstone of our partnership," he said.
Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, Acko is one of India's first digital-native insurers with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. In a span of 3 years of operations, it has distributed insurance policies to over 70 million unique customers and issued more than 1 billion insurance policies, the company said.