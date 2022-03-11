Acko to be associate sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans

As a part of the partnership, the players of Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will sport the Acko logo on their headgear (helmets/caps), while the players of the other three teams will have the logo on their trousers. The logo will also be visible in the stadium where the teams are playing. The association with the teams will be amplified with a campaign on television, digital and social media platforms during the tournament.