Adam Gilchrist tears apart Mumbai Indians, comments on ‘I don’t care’ attitude: ‘If I’m the owner…’
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, suffered yet another loss in IPL 2024 as Rajasthan Royals crushed them by 9 wickets. Now, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist has spoken about the team's body language.
IPL 2024: Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist commented on Mumbai Indians’ body language after the Hardik Pandya-led IPL team suffered yet another crushing defeat on April 22 at Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a thumping 9-wicket victory against the visitors.