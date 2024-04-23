IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, suffered yet another loss in IPL 2024 as Rajasthan Royals crushed them by 9 wickets. Now, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist has spoken about the team's body language.

IPL 2024: Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist commented on Mumbai Indians' body language after the Hardik Pandya-led IPL team suffered yet another crushing defeat on April 22 at Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a thumping 9-wicket victory against the visitors.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist discussed Mumbai’s poor fielding standards against RR with former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull and presenter Gaurav Kapur. Poor fielding, according to the former Australian wicket-keeper, can often be the “final indicator" that the Mumbai camp has got “cracks everywhere".

Also Read: Meme fest starts as Hardik Pandya gets slammed again after Mumbai Indians suffer yet another defeat "For me, the body language was horrible. If I'm the owner or the coach of that team, I'm watching and observing that. I'm going to say, 'I want answers.' It's cricket! You're paid professionals! I don't want to see laughter. I want to know that it means a bit for you. I don't want to see that jovialness and 'I don't care' attitude," Gilly said.

“You don’t want fake hustle. You don’t want people putting in effort as if they’re really trying hard. It’s false bravado. It looks a bit manufactured at the moment," he added.

Also Read: 'Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't need advice': Sanju Samson sends strong message after RR batter's 104 run knock against MI "They're under pressure. There's nothing wrong in showing that you're disappointed and frustrated. But, then, I sense it's a little bit…they're trying a bit too hard to look a bit too 'in control' and 'everything is okay' and that they're not panicked. They must be panicked," he further said.

'Give the ball to Bumrah' Doull remarked on Hardik Pandya's use of Jasprit Bumrah in the match. When a team has an 'under par' score like that (179), Doull believes the team should set the tone early with their bowling effort. It should always be "best on best'. When Jos Buttler walked it, it had to be Bumrah, he said.

“Give the ball to Bumrah. Let him have a crack. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. At least, you try," he added.

While defending 179, Hardik Pandya started Mumbai's bowling attack. He eventually bowled two overs and conceded 21 overs without taking any wickets.

