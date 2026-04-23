Adam Gilchrist teases Ricky Ponting in hilarious reunion: ‘Always great when you run into old mates unexpectedly’

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist shared a hilarious post of his meeting with a Golden Retriever name Ricky Ponting, which reminded him of his former Australia teammate.

Adam Gilchrist shared a series of photos of the Golden Retriever on Instagram, and in the final slide, Gilchrist zoomed in to the collar of the dog to reveal the name, and even replaced the face of the dog with that of Ricky Ponting.

The post received hilarious responses, with Grace Hayden, the daughter of Matthew Hayden, and Australia women's cricketer Beth Mooney replying with laughing emojis. Ponting is the head coach of Punjab Kings and is currently in India for IPL 2026.

Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting's careers Both Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting were important players of the Australian cricket team from the late 1990s to the 2000s, and won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups together.

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The duo were also part of the Australia side that lifted the Champions Trophy title in 2006. Gilchrist played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is, having scored 5570, 9619 and 272 runs in the three formats respectively.

Ponting, on the other hand, played 168 Tests, 375 ODIs and 17 T20Is, scoring more than 13,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, and 401 runs in T20Is.

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The two of them consistently formed formidable partnerships, most notably a record-breaking partnership of 225 runs in an ODI against England in 2002.

In the IPL, Gilchrist led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their only IPL title in 2009, and after leaving the franchise, he was a player-coach of Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) till his retirement in 2013. Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, was part of the Mumbai Indians side that won the IPL title in 2013.

Two years later, he guided MI to their second title, this time as head coach. He was also the head coach of Delhi Capitals, whom he guided to the IPL final in 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians. He took over as Punjab Kings head coach ahead of IPL 2025. He guided the team to the IPL 2025 final, wherein they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).