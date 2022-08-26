Adani Group gets franchise in Legends League Cricket, name it Gujarat Giants

Adani Group has acquired a franchise in Legends League Cricket, Gujarat Giants. The tournament will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun
After acquiring a team in the UAE T20 League, Adani Group has invested in Legends League Cricket to come up with a new team, Gujarat Giants.
Under the new partnership between Legends League Cricket and Adani Sportsline, owned by Adani Group, the championship will have a total of four teams this season. It is worth noting, that this would be the second investment of the company in Franchise Cricket.
Legends League Cricket is a global T20 cricket championship that prominently features recently retired international cricketers who still play competitive cricket. The first season was held among three teams in Oman in January 2022.
"For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. and we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants." said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises. He also expressed his excitement to see the legendary cricket players back in the sport.
Highlighting the enthusiasm among former cricketers to play in the field, Pranav also said that people should not mistake assuming this championship to be something ordinary. This is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win. Adani Sports is one of the four investors in the league that will own a team.
“We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best." Pranav Adani added.
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said "I am sure Gujarat Giants would be going all out to enthrall the fans across the world. The upcoming season would be a great experience for fans when they come to watch the Legends of Cricket being back in the field."
According to the recent announcement, the first match of the Legends League Cricket will be held in Eden Garden in Kolkata. Later some matches will take place in other cities like Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are scheduled to be conducted in Dehradun.
A special match dedicated to Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, a celebration of 75 years of India's Independence, will mark the beginning of the tournament on 16 September. The championship will officially begin on 17 September.
In the curtain raiser match, the audience will see India Maharajas competing with the World Giants under the captaincy of Saurav Ganguly, former captain of India and current president of the BCCI, and Eoin Morgan, former captain of England.
The audience will also get nostalgia for Ganguly's days on the Indian Cricket team as former Indian players like Parthiv Patel and S Sreesanth will also play under the team India Maharajas.
The India Maharajas will compete with the World Giants which includes former South African stalwarts Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Dale Steyn, and Herschelle Gibbs in addition to Morgan, who won the World Cup with England in 2019. The team also consists of two popular Australian players, Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson. Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Muthiah Muralidaran are also part of the team.
