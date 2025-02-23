Advise for Babar Azam? Pakistani journalist’s question to Steve Smith goes viral, netizens label it ‘shameful’

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been going through a form slump in recent times and while he scored a half century in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, his critics aren't fully satisfied with the batter yet. One of the Pakistani journalists, even went on to ask Australia captain Steve Smith on advice to help Babar Azam get back to scoring ways.

A Pakistani journalist asked Smith while asking advice for an out of form Babar Azam said “You are in fab four including Virat (Kohli), (Kane) Williamson and Joe Root but our superstar Babar Azam is lacking runs since the last 50 odd games. Can you share some advice for Babar Azam?”

Steve Smith responded, saying, "Look, he's a quality player. He has had a really good career so far. He's got all the time in the world, the way he plays, he has got a solid technique, he's got a good head on his shoulders, so yeah, he maybe hasn't scored as many runs as he would have liked in the last little bit. We're all guilty of that at stages throughout our careers, don't worry, but yeah, look, he's a wonderful player,"

Netizens react to Pakistani journalist's question: While Smith's response remained dignified, netizens were appalled by the questions from Pakistani journalist, some even going on to call it shameful.

"Shameful act by a journalist. how can you ask such a question" wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

One user suggested that such kind of questions only add more pressure on Babar, writing,"This is just putting more pressure on Babar, overhyping has certainly affected him"

"They ask such stupid questions and catch them off guard. And then highlight in newspaper and social media that Smith has said such great things about babar." Yet another user added.

Pakistan to face off against India: Babar Azam will have to be his absolute best as Pakistan take on India for their second match of the Champions Trophy today. Notably, the defending champons have already lost their first match of the tournament against New Zealand and another loss would make it difficult for them to make it to the semi-final stage.

Notably, this is the not the first time a Pakistani journalist has asked foreign players for advice on their batsman. During the 2019 World Cup, a Pakistani journalist asked Rohit Sharma for advice for Pak batters who were going through a ‘crisis’.

