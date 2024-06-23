Active Stocks
AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup: Afghanistan cause major upset, defeat Australia by 21 runs

Rashid Khan's Afghanistan upsets Australia by 21 runs in T20 World Cup, shaking up Group 1's semi-final qualification scenario.

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_23_2024_000030B) (PTI)Premium
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_23_2024_000030B) (PTI)

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan caused a major upset on Saturday as they defeated the powerful Australian by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown. The qualification scenario for the T20 World Cup semi-final berth in Group 1 will become very spiced up after the defeat suffered by Australia.

 

Published: 23 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM IST
