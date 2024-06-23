AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup: Afghanistan cause major upset, defeat Australia by 21 runs
Rashid Khan's Afghanistan upsets Australia by 21 runs in T20 World Cup, shaking up Group 1's semi-final qualification scenario.
Rashid Khan led Afghanistan caused a major upset on Saturday as they defeated the powerful Australian by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown. The qualification scenario for the T20 World Cup semi-final berth in Group 1 will become very spiced up after the defeat suffered by Australia.