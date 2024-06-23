Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup: Afghanistan cause major upset, defeat Australia by 21 runs

AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup: Afghanistan cause major upset, defeat Australia by 21 runs

Livemint

Rashid Khan's Afghanistan upsets Australia by 21 runs in T20 World Cup, shaking up Group 1's semi-final qualification scenario.

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_23_2024_000030B)

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan caused a major upset on Saturday as they defeated the powerful Australian by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown. The qualification scenario for the T20 World Cup semi-final berth in Group 1 will become very spiced up after the defeat suffered by Australia.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!