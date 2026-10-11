AFG vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud hattrick floors Afghanistan in one-off Test; list of Bangladesh players to take int'l hattrick

Hasan Mahmud added another feather to his growing cap as he became the first Bangladesh pacer to take a Test hattrick on Sunday, against Afghanistan in the on Day 3 of the one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having played a crucial role in Bangladesh first-ever Test win on Australian soil a couple of months back, with a nine-wicket match haul, Mahmud continued to torment the Afghanistan batters.

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After Bangladesh were all out for 346 in the first innings, Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 211/4 in 79 overs, with Mahmud taking one of those wickets. On Sunday (Day 3), Afghanistan lasted only 10.1 more overs with the right-arm pacer Mahmud doing most of the damage.

Ebadot Hossain, who had taken two wickets on the second day, started the day for Bangladesh with the wicket of Ikram Akhil, before the Mahmud magic. The 26-year-old did most of the damage in the 83rd over. He first cleaned up Ismat Alam on the third ball of the over, followed by Qais Ahmad, who edged behind to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Mahmud trapped Zia-ur-Rehman in front on the final delivery of the over. In the process, Mahmud finished for 5/55 as Afghanistan were all out for 240. Ebadot finished with 4/56, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking the other wicket. Bangladesh took 106-run first innings lead.

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Hasan Mahmud joins elite list With this hattrick, Mahmud also became the third Bangladesh cricketer in Test cricket, and eighth overall to achieve this feat. The first hattrick for Bangladesh in international cricket was Alok Kapali in a 2003 Test against Pakistan in Peshawar. Three years later Shahadat Hossain took the first ODI hattrick for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Bowler Opponent Format Venue Year Alok Kapali Pakistan Test Peshawar 2003 Sohag Gazi New Zealand Test Chattogram 2013 Hasan Mahmud Afghanistan Test Abu Dhabi 2026 Shahadat Hossain Zimbabwe ODI Harare 2006 Abdur Razzak Zimbabwe ODI Mirpur 2010 Rubel Hossain New Zealand ODI Mirpur 2013 Taijul Islam Zimbabwe ODI Mirpur 2014 Taskin Ahmed Sri Lanka ODI Dambulla 2017

Rahmat Shah fights lone battle Skipper Rahmat Shah fought the lone battle for Afghanistan with a fourth Test hundred. He reached his ton with a four off Mahmud in the penultimate over of the Afghanistan innings. On a dry and hot day, Rahmat stood tall against some probing pace and spin to bring Afghanistan within 100 runs of Bangladesh's first innings total.

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Shah added a useful 70 runs for the third wicket with Abdul Malik, who scored a patient 62, after opener Sediqullah Atal fell for 17 and Shahidullah Kamal managed 20. he remained unbeaten at 105 runs off 216 balls, studden with 10 fours and two sixes.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in