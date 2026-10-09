AFG vs BAN: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim put Bangladesh in driver's seat on Day 1 of one-off Test at lunch

Shadman Islam and Tanzid Hasan Tamim have put Bangladesh in the driver's seat at lunch on Day 1 of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Bangladesh are coming after their historic 1-1 Test series draw on Australian soil, Afghanistan have succumbed in front of India in their only other Test in 2026.
Opting to bat first, the Bangladesh opening duo of Shadman and Tanzid made full use of the batting-friendly conditions with a 124-run stand for the opening wicket. While Shadman held one fort, it was Tanzid, who took on the Afghanistan bowlers, who struggled to get a breakthrough.
Tanzid got going as early as in the fifth over when he slammed Yamin Ahmadzai for a couple of boundaries in a 15-run over. Afghanistan would got the breakthrough early in the seventh over, had Hashmatullah Shahidi not dropped Shadman while he was on just five.
From there on, it was all about Tanzid, who looked prime for his second Test hundred, after his maiden ton came in Australia a few months back. Tanzid was close to eclipse former captain and current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal for most runs by a Bangladesh batter in the opening session of a Test match.
Tamim had scored 86 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019, Tanzid fell three runs short, just 15 minutes before the lunch break. At the break, Bangladesh were 133/1 with Shadman still batting at 41. Mominul Haque is at the other end, yet to open his innings.
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto went with three spinners and two pacers after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Bangladesh were playing with Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain as the only two fast bowlers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam are the three slow bowlers in the playing XI.
Afghanistan have Rahmat Shah as their new Test captain, replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ismat Alam
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain