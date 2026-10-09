AFG vs BAN: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim put Bangladesh in driver's seat on Day 1 of one-off Test at lunch

Shadman Islam and Tanzid Hasan Tamim have put Bangladesh in the driver's seat at lunch on Day 1 of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Bangladesh are coming after their historic 1-1 Test series draw on Australian soil, Afghanistan have succumbed in front of India in their only other Test in 2026.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, the Bangladesh opening duo of Shadman and Tanzid made full use of the batting-friendly conditions with a 124-run stand for the opening wicket. While Shadman held one fort, it was Tanzid, who took on the Afghanistan bowlers, who struggled to get a breakthrough.

Tanzid got going as early as in the fifth over when he slammed Yamin Ahmadzai for a couple of boundaries in a 15-run over. Afghanistan would got the breakthrough early in the seventh over, had Hashmatullah Shahidi not dropped Shadman while he was on just five.

From there on, it was all about Tanzid, who looked prime for his second Test hundred, after his maiden ton came in Australia a few months back. Tanzid was close to eclipse former captain and current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal for most runs by a Bangladesh batter in the opening session of a Test match.

Advertisement

Tamim had scored 86 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019, Tanzid fell three runs short, just 15 minutes before the lunch break. At the break, Bangladesh were 133/1 with Shadman still batting at 41. Mominul Haque is at the other end, yet to open his innings.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh toss report Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto went with three spinners and two pacers after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Bangladesh were playing with Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain as the only two fast bowlers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam are the three slow bowlers in the playing XI.

Afghanistan have Rahmat Shah as their new Test captain, replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test playing XIs Afghanistan (Playing XI): Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ismat Alam

Advertisement

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in