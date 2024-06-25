Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 10:47:35
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,176.55 0.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,697.00 1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.70 -0.11%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,535.80 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.10 -1.01%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Australia knocked out; Bangladesh gets trashed for negative cricket, ‘Just embarrassing stuff’
BackBack

AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Australia knocked out; Bangladesh gets trashed for negative cricket, ‘Just embarrassing stuff’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan by eight runs results in Afghanistan's entry into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, ousting Australia. Bangladesh criticized for defensive tactics.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, right, reacts after he was out bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, left, during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo)Premium
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, right, reacts after he was out bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, left, during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in a dramatic victory that eliminated Australia from the tournament. Bangladesh on the other hand is getting trashed for negative cricket.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue