AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Australia knocked out; Bangladesh gets trashed for negative cricket, ‘Just embarrassing stuff’
Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan by eight runs results in Afghanistan's entry into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, ousting Australia. Bangladesh criticized for defensive tactics.
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in a dramatic victory that eliminated Australia from the tournament. Bangladesh on the other hand is getting trashed for negative cricket.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!