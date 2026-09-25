AFG vs NEP LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Nepal lose Kushal Bhurtel early in chase as Faridoon Dawoodzai strikes

Afghanistan vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Nepal restricted Afghanistan to 102/7 from 20 overs after the Afghans won the toss and opted to bat first.

Najibullah Zadran and Faisal Shinozada (30 runs each) were Afghanoistan's top batters as the duo forged a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. For Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel was the pick of the bowletrs with figures of 4/21, whereas Lalit Rajbanshi registered figures of 3/13.

Nepal need 103 runs to win from 20 overs.

Afghanistan vs Nepal playing XIs

Afghanistan: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Faisal Shinozada, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi