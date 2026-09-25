AFG vs NEP LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Nepal lose Kushal Bhurtel early in chase as Faridoon Dawoodzai strikes

Afghanistan vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Nepal restricted Afghanistan to 102/7 from 20 overs after the Afghans won the toss and opted to bat first.
Najibullah Zadran and Faisal Shinozada (30 runs each) were Afghanoistan's top batters as the duo forged a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. For Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel was the pick of the bowletrs with figures of 4/21, whereas Lalit Rajbanshi registered figures of 3/13.
Nepal need 103 runs to win from 20 overs.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Faisal Shinozada, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
OUT!Faridoon Dawoodzai strikes early for Afghanistan as he removes Kushal Bhurtel. Bhurtel starred with the ball earlier, but is unable to continue that kind of form into his batting. He is caught by Najibullah Zadran at cover as he takes a stunning catch.
Nepal 0/1 (0.3 overs; Target 103)
Nepal have restricted Afghanistan to 102/7 from 20 overs after the Afghans won the toss and opted to bat first. Both Najibullah Zadran and Faisal Shinozada scored 30 runs each. Kushal Bhurtel was the pick of Nepal's bowlers with figures of 4/21 whereas Lalit Rajbanshi picked figures of 3/13.
Nepal need 103 runs to win.
OUT! Najibullah Zadran's resistance is now over as Kushal Bhurtel sees him off for 30 runs. Zadran is caught by Karan KC at long-on.
Afghanistan 95/7 after 19 overs
Nine runs come off Rohit Paudel's second over as Afghanistan look set for a respectable total at least, given the situation they were in once.
Najibullah Zadran is still going strong as he is unbeaten on 22. Afghanistan would be somewhat happy with at least 20-25 runs in the next two overs.
Afghanistan 87/6 after 18 overs
Kushal Bhurtel strikes twice in the same over as Afghanistan lose Mohammad Ishaq and their skipper Darwish Rasooli. Najibullah Zadran, though, is still unbeaten on 14 runs.
Afghanistan 65/6 after 15 overs
OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth wicket as Faisal Shinozada departs. The 39-run partnership between Shinozada and Najibullah Zadran is broken as Kushal Bhurtel strikes, with Dipendra Singh Airee taking a catch at mid-off.
Afghanistan 60/4 after 13 overs
Ten runs come from the 10th over of Afghanistan's innings bowled by Dipendra Singh Airee. Afghanistan needed an over like this after having lost three quick wickets early on.
Faisal Shinozada slams a maximum over wide long-on after going down on his knee.
Afghanistan 44/3 after 10 overs
Right. The task has been cut out for Najibullah Zadran (5*) and Faizal Shinozada (12*), who will look to forge a strong partnership after Afghanistan's triple blow early on in the game.
Afghanistan 29/3 after 8 overs
OUT! It is a triple blow for Afghanistan as Karim Janat has been dismissed. Janat looks to defend on this occasion, but gets undone by the straighter delivery from Lalit Rajbanshi, and the stumps are dismantled.
Rajbanshi is running riot right now for Nepal.
Afghanistan 17/3 (5 overs)
Afghanistan have sustained a double blow after electing to bat against Nepal, with Hassan Elsakhil and Mohammad Akram being dismissed for single figures. Lalit Rajbanshi struck for Nepal on both occassions. While Elsakhil was dismissed for a two-ball duck, Akram managed to score just two runs from eight deliveries.
Afghanistan 14/2 after 3 overs
Afghanistan: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Faisal Shinozada, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Games 2026 Group A cricket match between Afghanistan and Nepal in Nisshin. Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.