AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan, West Indies aim to fine tune preparations ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: With the T20 World Cup 2026 just three weeks away, Afghanistan and West Indies will enter the final leg of preparations with a three-match T20I series, the first of which starts on Monday in Dubai.

Afghanistan national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard

Afghanistan are coming into this series with a four-match winning run. On the other hand, West Indies will use this series to test their bench strength in the series. The last time Afghanistan played against West Indies was in 2024 during the T20 World Cup, with the Caribbean side won by 104 runs.

Where to watch AFG vs WI 1st T20I in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel has got the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series in India. But, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I online. Live streaming of AFG vs WI first T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales