AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan, West Indies aim to fine tune preparations ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: With the T20 World Cup 2026 just three weeks away, Afghanistan and West Indies will enter the final leg of preparations with a three-match T20I series, the first of which starts on Monday in Dubai.
Afghanistan national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard
Afghanistan are coming into this series with a four-match winning run. On the other hand, West Indies will use this series to test their bench strength in the series. The last time Afghanistan played against West Indies was in 2024 during the T20 World Cup, with the Caribbean side won by 104 runs.
Unfortunately, no television channel has got the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series in India. But, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I online. Live streaming of AFG vs WI first T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
Unlike West Indies, Afghanistan are playing a full-strength squad. with Rashid Khan as a captain, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will have to take the onus at the top of the order. The all-roumders include Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Shahidullah Kamal. Rashid will spearhead the bowling attack alongside Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
West Indies have come to Dubai without some of the their first-choice players, who have franchise league commitments around th world. Brandon King has been given the leadership responsibility while their batting heavily bank on the likes of Alick Athanaze, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, and Johnson Charles. Among the bowlers, West Indies have the lies of Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a few days away, the T20I series will serve as a perfect preparation ahead of the mega event. While Afghanistan are on a four-match winning run, West Indies are coming after losing 1-3 against New Zealand.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.