Subscribe

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan, West Indies aim to fine tune preparations ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: With T20 World Cup 2026 just less than three weeks away, both Afghanistan and West Indies will fine tune preparations before the global event. The AFG vs WI 1st T20I will start at 8 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Jan 2026, 07:28:38 PM IST
Advertisement
AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan will play West Indies in the first T20I in Dubai.
AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan will play West Indies in the first T20I in Dubai.

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: With the T20 World Cup 2026 just three weeks away, Afghanistan and West Indies will enter the final leg of preparations with a three-match T20I series, the first of which starts on Monday in Dubai.

Afghanistan national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard

Afghanistan are coming into this series with a four-match winning run. On the other hand, West Indies will use this series to test their bench strength in the series. The last time Afghanistan played against West Indies was in 2024 during the T20 World Cup, with the Caribbean side won by 104 runs.

Where to watch AFG vs WI 1st T20I in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel has got the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series in India. But, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I online. Live streaming of AFG vs WI first T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
19 Jan 2026, 07:28:36 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: How does Afghanistan look like?

Unlike West Indies, Afghanistan are playing a full-strength squad. with Rashid Khan as a captain, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will have to take the onus at the top of the order. The all-roumders include Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Shahidullah Kamal. Rashid will spearhead the bowling attack alongside Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

19 Jan 2026, 07:26:38 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: What's West Indies squad composition look like?

West Indies have come to Dubai without some of the their first-choice players, who have franchise league commitments around th world. Brandon King has been given the leadership responsibility while their batting heavily bank on the likes of Alick Athanaze, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, and Johnson Charles. Among the bowlers, West Indies have the lies of Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

Advertisement
19 Jan 2026, 06:58:27 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: West Indies predicted playing XI

Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

19 Jan 2026, 06:58:01 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan predicted playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

19 Jan 2026, 06:57:41 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: How to watch in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel has got the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series in India. But, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I online. Live streaming of AFG vs WI first T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Advertisement
19 Jan 2026, 06:57:24 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: How Afghanistan, West Indies have performed previously?

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a few days away, the T20I series will serve as a perfect preparation ahead of the mega event. While Afghanistan are on a four-match winning run, West Indies are coming after losing 1-3 against New Zealand.

19 Jan 2026, 06:48:32 PM IST

AFG VS WI 1st T20 LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAFG vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan, West Indies aim to fine tune preparations ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts