Afghan fast bowler Ahmads denies UAE consolation win in tri-series

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan defeated the United Arab Emirates by a nail-biting four runs in the Twenty20 tri-series on Friday.

Advertisement

UAE needed 17 runs from the final over for a consolation first win in four games and power-hitter Asif Khan brought down the target to five runs off the final three balls. But left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad kept calm and didn’t concede a run off the next two fuller balls. On the last ball, Khan holed out at long-off on 40 and the home team finished short at 166-5.

Afghanistan rested six frontline players, including captain Rashid Khan, ahead of Sunday’s final against Pakistan. It made 170-4 with Ibrahim Zadran missing out on his third successive half-century on 48 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz striking 40.

Pakistan and Afghanistan won three games each by successfully defending the targets, while UAE lost all of its four games while chasing down the totals.

Advertisement

Gurbaz and Zadran combined in a 98-run opening stand off 72 balls. Both perished off consecutive deliveries.

Afghanistan scored 56-1 off the final five overs with cameos from Karim Jannat, 28, and Gulbadin Naib, 20 not out.

Left-arm spinner Haider Ali took 2-23.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem began the chase with a lot of intent against pace in the powerplay. He smashed three sixes and two fours in his 44 off 29 balls.

Waseem was caught behind when he tried to ramp debutant fast bowler Abdollah Ahmadzai’s short ball in the 11th over.

Spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf (1-20) and Noor Ahmad (1-23) then squeezed the runs in the middle overs.

Ahmad came through again in the final three balls.

___