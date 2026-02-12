Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi fined for disobeying umpire's orders in T20 World Cup match vs South Africa

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15% of his match fees for failing to obey the umpire's decision during their T20 World Cup 2026 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

He has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during an international match”.

At the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, Nabi was involved in a heated argument with the umpires over the wrist band worn by South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. The 41-year-old was seen urging the umpires to ask Ngidi to remove his wristband.

"I can't see the ball. Look at his hand, that yellow [wristband] is right where the ball is coming from. He has to take it off," Nabi was seen telling to on-field umpire J Madanagopal. "It is part of his attire, Mohammad. We have checked it; it is not a direct distraction under the laws. Please, let’s get on with the game," Madanagopal responded.

"No, it is a distraction! It’s the same colour as the ball. How can I play like this? You are the umpire, you should see this. I am not standing [ready] until it’s gone," replied Nabi.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram then intervened and complained to Nabi that he was just wasting time. "We’ve played three games with this, it’s never been an issue. You’re just wasting time now," he said.

"I don't care about other games. I am telling you now, I cannot see the release. It's unfair," a furious Nabi told the umpires again. Nabi was eventually dismissed by George Linde for five runs. The match between South Africa and Afghanistan ended in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

How South Africa defeated Afghanistan After South Africa were put into bat first, fifties from Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) led them to 187/6. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Afghanistan fought back on the back of a 42-ball 84 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Afghanistan needed 13 runs to win from the final over, and even a six from Noor Ahmed in the third ball of the final over could not save them. The Afghans were eventually bundled out for 187, and the match headed towards a Super Over. Both South Africa and Afghanistan scored 17 runs in the Super Over, and this meant that another Super Over had to follow.

