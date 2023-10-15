Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs in huge ICC World Cup upset

Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs in a huge World Cup upset at Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in Delhi on Sunday, only their second ever win in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sent in to bat, Afghanistan posted 284, but returned to dismiss England for 215 to create one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Earlier, Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz knocked 80 for 57 balls, while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran contributed 28 in a first-wicket partnership of 114 in 16 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ikram Alikhil made 58 off 66 balls, while star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman contributed 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board.

From the England’s team Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England's hopes alive but they eventually couldn't counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51).

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was awarded player of the match. He dedicated his award to the people back in Afghanistan, who have been affected by the earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Very proud moment to be here at the World Cup and beating the champions. Great achievement for the whole team and this is the kind of opportunity we have been working hard for. Wonderful performances by the bowlers and the batters," ESPN Cricinfo quoted him as saying.

“I am quite happy and all my teammates are happy. This was the best win. The confidence will be there for the next game and the whole country will be happy and proud with this win," Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan skipper reported as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghanistan came into the match having lost 16 of their last 17 World Cup games, their only victory coming against Scotland in 2015.

