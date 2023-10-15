The biggest upset of the World Cup 2023 is finally here in the thirteenth match of the World Cup as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. Afghanistan came into the match having lost 16 of their last 17 World Cup games, their only victory coming against Scotland in 2015.

Put into bat, Afghanistan posted 284 after a blistering knock of 80 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a half-century from Ikram Alikhil.

England crumbled to 215 all out in reply with Harry Brook the only batter to adapt to the conditions with a fighting 66 as spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each.

Netizens went berserk as the first big upset of World Cup 2023 is finally here and World Champions England are on the receiving end.

‘Afghanistan destroyed England at Delhi’, netizens react as first upset of World Cup is here.