The biggest upset of the World Cup 2023 is finally here in the thirteenth match of the World Cup as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. Afghanistan came into the match having lost 16 of their last 17 World Cup games, their only victory coming against Scotland in 2015.

Put into bat, Afghanistan posted 284 after a blistering knock of 80 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a half-century from Ikram Alikhil.

England crumbled to 215 all out in reply with Harry Brook the only batter to adapt to the conditions with a fighting 66 as spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each.

Netizens went berserk as the first big upset of World Cup 2023 is finally here and World Champions England are on the receiving end.

Afghanistan beat Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. Afghanistan lost all games in the 2019 World Cup. And today, Afghanistan defeated Defending Champions England in 2023 World Cup. The greatest day in Afghanistan cricket history wrote an user.

"Congratulations to you and Afghanistan Cricket Team👏👏👏 Well this win will go into the history books as if not the greatest then one of the greatest upsets of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 👏👏👏 Long way to go !!," wrote a user on X.

Rashid Khan said, "Cricket is the only source of happiness for Afghanistan people currently. We've been through alot".

"Wonder what's going to happen to New Zealand and Pakistan when they face mighty Afghanistan in CHENNAI🙃🙃," wrote another user.

"HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED IN DELHI....!!! Afghanistan wins their first World Cup match in 15 games - what a proud day for Afghanistan cricket. Defeated defending champions England by 69 runs," wrote another user.

Afghanistan was dismissed for 284 with one ball of its innings remaining in Delhi, but bowled out England for 215 with 9.3 overs left. Only Harry Brook offered serious resistance with a 61-ball 66 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The ninth-ranked Afghans celebrated only their second-ever win at the World Cup, the other coming against Scotland in 2015 in their first appearance.

England has lost two of its opening three group games, having been thrashed by New Zealand in the tournament opener.

It was Afghanistan's first-ever ODI win against England.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun his side to victory with a stunning return of 3-51 in 10 overs. He had also scored a quick-fire 28 off 16 balls in an impressive all-round display.

