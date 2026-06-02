Afghanistan in talks with BCCI to host 3‑match T20I series vs India in September: Report

Afghanistan will reportedly host India for a three-match T20I series in September. According to a report in the Times of India, even though Afghanistan will be the official host of the series, the matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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Afghanistan are already scheduled to play a one-off Test and three ODIs against India in India, but the report says the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has proposed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return series.

“BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. BCCI has been helping other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play a series there to boost the finances of those boards,” a BCCI source told TOI.

"An understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB in this regard. An official announcement will be made after a few modalities are completed," the source said.

"The BCCI mediated an understanding between ACB and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for availability to be the home base for Afghanistan for the series. The DDCA is also scheduling the Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly," added the source.

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While an official announcement has yet to be made, the matches are reportedly scheduled for 13, 16 and 19 September.

Why Afghanistan have played ‘home’ matches in India or UAE Due to political tensions in the country, Afghanistan have often played their home games in either India or the UAE. Afghanistan had hosted Ireland for a "home" series in Greater Noida in 2017.

In 2018, Afghanistan also hosted a T20I series against Bangladesh in Dehradun. In 2022, the ACB signed a five-year agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), wherein the UAE would host their home games.

Afghanistan were to play one home match in India when they faced New Zealand in a one-off Test in Greater Noida in 2024. That match, however, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and poor outfield.

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"The itinerary has been shared with India's national selection committee since they have to pick a 15-member team for the Asian Games in late September. The cricket event at the Asian Games is due to start on 23 September. The selectors will pick the team accordingly," the BCCI source added.

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The MYS International Stadium will host the upcoming one-off Test between India and Afghanistan, starting from 6 June. The action will then shift to Dharamsala, where the two teams will face off in the first ODI on 13 June. That will be followed by the second and third ODIs on 17 June (Lucknow) and 20 June (Chennai), respectively.

While the Test is not part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the ODIs will act as an early preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.

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