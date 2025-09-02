Afghanistan's 18-year-old spinner sends massive warning for India, Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup; ‘we will lift the cup’

Afghanistan have the capability of upsetting India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and win the title for the first time, stated 18-year-old off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Afghanistan are currently competing in the T20I tri-series in the UAE with Pakistan being the third team. The tri-series serves as a preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in a week's time on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Having made their presence felt in the Asia Cup for the first time in 2014, Afghanistan have come a long way in white-ball cricket in the last decade. Afghanistan's wins over big teams like England, South Africa, Pakistan, etc in recent times is a testament of their growing stature internationally.

Ghazanfar, who made his debut for Afghanistan in T20Is on Tuesday against Pakistan in the tri-series, felt they have the ability to win the continental showpiece later this month." We have a balanced team. Experienced and youth players are there. Our team has been doing well for the last 3-4 years. Afghanistan can win the Asia Cup," Ghazanfar was quoted as saying to RevSportz.

“Our batting, bowling, spinners are packed. It’s a stacked team. It will (come down to) how we execute our plans out on the field. God willing, we will lift the Asia Cup. I am confident we can do it,” added the teen. Ghazanfar broke into the limelight during the U-19 World Cup in 2024 when he impressed with his bowling.

The same year, Ghazanfar made his ODI debut for the senior team against Ireland at the age of 16 years and 236 days. He was also a part of the triumphant Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League last year. In IPL 2025, Ghazanfar was picked up by Mumbai Indians but was ruled out with an injury.