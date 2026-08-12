Afghanistan to host India for three-match T20I series in September, matches to take place in Delhi; check full schedule

The Afghanistan cricket team will host India for a three-match T20I series in September, the BCCI confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. All the three matches will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The series will begin on 13 September, and will be followed by the second and third T20Is on 15 September and 17 September.

"All three matches will be played at the same venue. The series is part of Afghanistan' Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years," the BCCI press release said.

Earlier this year, India had hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test as well as a three-match ODI series. India won all of the matches, including a dominant win by an innings and 300 runs in the only Test in Mullanpur.

Full schedule of Afghanistan vs India T20I series

Date Match Venue 13 September, 2026 Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 15 September, 2026 Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 17 September, 2026 Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, acknowledged the rivalry that India and Afghanistan have had in cricket over the last few years. He also backed the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting the series. Because of the tense political situation back home, Afghanistan have often hosted their “home” games in India.

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“The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers. Afghanistan’s players are also quite popular among fans in India, which is a reflection of the strong bond that has developed between the two cricketing nations.

"India hosting Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018 was another significant milestone in this journey, and since then, we have continued to see regular bilateral engagements between the two teams," he said as per the press release.

“We recently hosted Afghanistan for a Test and ODI series in June, and this T20I series will mean the two teams have now competed against each other across all three formats. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team to Delhi and are confident that this will be an exciting and memorable series," he added.

India vs Afghanistan head to head in T20Is India and Afghanistan have locked horns in nine T20I matches. Afghanistan are yet to clinch a victory over India in the shortest format, with the Men in Blue clinching eight wins and one match being abandoned.

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