Afghanistan to tour India for one-off Test, three ODIs in June; check full schedule

India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday. The BCCI confirmed the complete schedule of the series.

Afghanistan's tour will begin with the one-off Test in New Chandigarh from 6 June. The two teams will then travel to Dharamshala for the first ODI on 14 June, before they face off in the second ODI in Lucknow three days later.

The series will conclude with the third and final ODI in Chennai on 20 June.

Full schedule of Afghanistan tour of India 2026

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 6 June-10 June India vs Afghanistan one-off Test MYS International Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh 9.30 am 14 June India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 1.30 pm 17 June India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 1.30 pm 20 June India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1.30 pm

India and Afghanistan had played a one-off Test in Bengaluru in 2018, a year after they were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

That Test lasted only two days as the hosts, led by Ajinkya Rahane, won by an innings and 262 runs. India had won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts went on to post a total of 474 on the back of centuries from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107).

In reply, Afghanistan collapsed to 109 in their first innings and were asked to follow on. It was a similar batting display from the visitors in the second innings, as India bowled them out for 103 runs on the same day.

First-ever ODI series between India and Afghanistan This will be the first time that India and Afghanistan will lock horns in an ODI series. The two teams had faced off in India for a three-match T20I series in 2024, leading up to the T20 World Cup. India won that series 3-0.

India are currently playing in the T20 World Cup 2026, where they have reached the semi-finals. India beat West Indies on Sunday and will face England in the semi-finals. Afghanistan, too, took part in the 20-team competition co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but were knocked out in the group stage after finishing third in Group D with four points.