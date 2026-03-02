Subscribe

Afghanistan to tour India for one-off Test, three ODIs in June; check full schedule

The BCCI announced the complete schedule for Afghanistan's tour of India in June this year. Afghanistan will play a one-off Test and three ODIs in India.

PN Vishnu
Published2 Mar 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday. The BCCI confirmed the complete schedule of the series.

Afghanistan's tour will begin with the one-off Test in New Chandigarh from 6 June. The two teams will then travel to Dharamshala for the first ODI on 14 June, before they face off in the second ODI in Lucknow three days later.

The series will conclude with the third and final ODI in Chennai on 20 June.

Full schedule of Afghanistan tour of India 2026

 

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
6 June-10 JuneIndia vs Afghanistan one-off TestMYS International Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh9.30 am
14 JuneIndia vs Afghanistan 1st ODIHPCA Stadium, Dharamshala1.30 pm
17 JuneIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd ODIEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow1.30 pm
20 JuneIndia vs Afghanistan 3rd ODIMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1.30 pm

India and Afghanistan had played a one-off Test in Bengaluru in 2018, a year after they were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

That Test lasted only two days as the hosts, led by Ajinkya Rahane, won by an innings and 262 runs. India had won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts went on to post a total of 474 on the back of centuries from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107).

In reply, Afghanistan collapsed to 109 in their first innings and were asked to follow on. It was a similar batting display from the visitors in the second innings, as India bowled them out for 103 runs on the same day.

First-ever ODI series between India and Afghanistan

This will be the first time that India and Afghanistan will lock horns in an ODI series. The two teams had faced off in India for a three-match T20I series in 2024, leading up to the T20 World Cup. India won that series 3-0.

India are currently playing in the T20 World Cup 2026, where they have reached the semi-finals. India beat West Indies on Sunday and will face England in the semi-finals. Afghanistan, too, took part in the 20-team competition co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but were knocked out in the group stage after finishing third in Group D with four points.

Afghanistan's tour of India will start less than a week after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, IPL 2026 will get underway on 28 March, with the final scheduled on 31 May. The complete schedule of IPL 2026 is yet to be officially announced.

