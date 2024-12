Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Afghanistan Under-19 score after 3 overs is 6/2

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 10:47 AM IST

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Afghanistan Under-19 at 6/2 after 3 overs, Hamza Khan at 4 runs and Faisal Shinozada at 1 runs