Afghanistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Match 6 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

Afghanistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 24 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai
Afghanistan Under-19 squad -
Barkat Ibrahimzai, Ezatullah Barikzai, Faisal Shinozada, Hamza Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan, Rohullah Arab, Nazeef Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
Aayan Khan, Ethan D'souza, Faisur Rahman, Harsh Desai, Ahmed Khudada, Prithvi Madhu, Mudit Agarwal, Noor Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar Shums, Karan Dhiman
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Match Details
Match 6 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan Under-19 and United Arab Emirates Under-19 to be held at ICC Academy, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.