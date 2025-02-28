Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 weather forecast: Will rain wipe out AFG’s semi-final hopes?

The whole world will be glued to their television screens as Afghanistan takes on Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Hashmatullah Shahidi's side are on the brink of scripting another chapter in their cricketing history as they look to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy if they can beat the Aussies today.

However, Afghanistan's hopes face two challenges: an Australian side that has shown that they are not to be taken lightly and the weather conditions in Lahore.

Two matches in the tournament have already been washed out due to rain— Australia vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Bangladesh. With rain forecast for today's game, things don't look too good for the Afghans.

Lahore weather report According to Accuweather, there is a 34% chance of rain in Lahore by 11am today. However, the good news is that the forecast improves as the day progresses, with chances of rain dropping to 29% by 12 pm, 20% by 1pm and 13% by 6 pm.

Social media posts suggest there was rain in Lahore overnight, so ground staff may have some work to do, but if this forecast holds, we could be in for a great game.

An evenly matched contest awaits Afghanistan have long been considered the underdogs of world cricket, but their victory over England showed that the Asian side are no longer to be taken lightly.

Afghanistan were firing on all cylinders as a team in the last match, with Ibrahim Zadran providing the impetus with a brilliant 177-run knock, Azmatullah Omarzai shining with his 5-wicket haul, and skipper Shahidi managing his resources brilliantly.

Meanwhile, Australia are also missing the services of many key players, including full-time skipper Pat Cummins, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (early retirement) and Mitchell Marsh.