After knocking England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan are aiming for the big kill when they take on Australia in their final group B encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. It's a three-way battle in group B with Australia, South Africa and Afganistan in contention for the two semifinal spots.
From Group A, India and New Zealand have already confirmed their places in the last four. The last time Afghanistan played Australia in an ODI game was during the 2023 World Cup. Afghanistan had almost won the game, but a Glenn Maxwell double hundred dashed Afghan hopes.
Afghanistan vs Australia predicted XIs
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
A win today will cement Australia's semifinal spot with five points. But in case Afghanistan win today, that will take them to the top of the table with 4 points and ensure their maiden Champions Trophy semifinal. In that case, Australia's fate would hang on the outcome of the South Africa vs England clash.
Afghanistan's spirited win over England and the washout between Australia and South Africa have opened up the Group B. With England out of the semifinal contention, it's a three-way battle for two spots.
