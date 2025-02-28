After knocking England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan are aiming for the big kill when they take on Australia in their final group B encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. It's a three-way battle in group B with Australia, South Africa and Afganistan in contention for the two semifinal spots.

From Group A, India and New Zealand have already confirmed their places in the last four. The last time Afghanistan played Australia in an ODI game was during the 2023 World Cup. Afghanistan had almost won the game, but a Glenn Maxwell double hundred dashed Afghan hopes.

Afghanistan vs Australia predicted XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi