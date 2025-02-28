Australia and Afghanistan will play a virtual quarter final match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore today during their last league stage event of Champions Trophy 2025. While Afghanistan are coming into this game after beating 2019 World Cup winners England, Australia's last game was washed out to due to rain.

Afghanistan are on the cusp of creating history if they defeat what can be best termed as half baked Australian side in Lahore. While any Australian side cannot be taken lightly, this is perhaps the weakest Aussie lineup that one has seen in one day cricket with major missing in the 15 man squad include regular skipper Pat Cummins, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis (retired).

If ever Afghanistan would have thought of going to the Champions Trophy semi-finals, this could be their best bet.

AI prediction: ChatGPT says, “While Australia is favored to win, Afghanistan's recent form and determination make them formidable opponents. Cricket fans can anticipate an exciting and closely contested match.”

Gemini notes, “Based on the information I have, this match is a very important match for both teams. Australia has a very strong cricketing history, but Afghanistan has been improving greatly. The match could go either way.”

Grok states, “Australia could be favored to win narrowly, provided they handle Afghanistan’s spinners and weather interruptions effectively. However, an Afghanistan victory wouldn’t be shocking given their recent heroics.”

Head-to-head record: Afghanistan and Australia have faced each other four times in ODI international cricket and in all those four occasions, the Kangaroos have had an upper hand.

Fantasy XI: Batsmen: Travis Head, Ibrahim Zadran, Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs AUS: Who’ll win? According to CricTracker, Australia will win the match regardless of who wins the toss. Meanwhile, Cricket Addictor has also picked the Men in Yellow to win the match.