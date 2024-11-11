Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score :
Bangladesh Innings Highlights :
- T Hasan dropped on 0 by G Naib in 2.2 overs
- T Hasan dropped on 6 by H Shahidi in 3.6 overs
- Bangladesh 53/0 in 8.1 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 53 off 49 balls between T Hasan (19) and S Sarkar (24)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mehidy Hasan is out and Bangladesh at 58/3 after 10.2 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! run out (Nangeyalia Kharote).
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 58/2 after 10 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Zakir Hasan 4 (7)
Mehidy Hasan 1 (1)
Afghanistan
Mohammad Nabi 1/5 (1)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Zakir Hasan smashed a Four on Mohammad Nabi bowling . Bangladesh at 58/2 after 9.4 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Swept away! Nabi over compensates and tosses up a fuller one, down leg, Zakir Hasan sits down and sweeps it too fine towards deep fine for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanzid Hasan is out and Bangladesh at 53/2 after 9.1 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Hashmatullah Shahidi b Mohammad Nabi.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 53/1 after 9 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Zakir Hasan 0 (3)
Tanzid Hasan 19 (28)
Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/8 (2)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Soumya Sarkar is out and Bangladesh at 53/1 after 8.3 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! CHOPPED ON! Azmatullah Omarzai provides the first breakthrough for Afghanistan and he is overjoyed with it. He keeps the line of attack outside off, on the back of a length. Soumya Sarkar is a bit tentative to play the cover drive and hence, the weight is not fully transferred on the front foot. As a result, he inside edges it and the ball crashes into the stumps. Soumya Sarkar who was looking really confident with his strokes loses his wicket on a lazy shot. Bangladesh are 53/1 in 8.3 overs.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . Bangladesh at 53/0 after 8.1 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Lovely shot from Sarkar and it brings up the 50 for Bangladesh! Slanting across off, on a good length, Soumya Sarkar gets a half stride out and drives it on the up though the cover-point gap for a cracking boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on AM Ghazanfar bowling . Bangladesh at 49/0 after 7.5 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played! Bangladesh off to a flier here! Pitched full and pushed through around off, Tanzid Hasan gets on the front foot and lofts it over the in-field over covers for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on AM Ghazanfar bowling . Bangladesh at 45/0 after 7.3 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Full in length with barely any turn on it, around off, Tanzid Hasan lofts it inside-out and gets a boundary at deep covers. It lands just on the full ahead of the boundary cushions.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 41/0 after 7 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 20 (20)
Tanzid Hasan 11 (22)
Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai 0/4 (1)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 37/0 after 6 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 17 (16)
Tanzid Hasan 10 (20)
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar 0/17 (3)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 35/0 after 5 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 9 (17)
Soumya Sarkar 16 (13)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/18 (3)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 33/0 after 4.4 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Two-in-two for Sarkar and he is sprinkling salt on the opposition's wounds. A genuine half-volley on off, Soumya Sarkar just clears his front leg and tonks it over the bowler's head for a boundary on the bounce.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 29/0 after 4.3 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Glorious shot that from Sarkar!
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 19/0 after 4 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 8 (15)
Soumya Sarkar 8 (9)
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar 0/15 (2)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on AM Ghazanfar bowling . Bangladesh at 18/0 after 3.4 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the match and for Tanzid Hasan! Pushed through just outside off, and fuller in length, Tanzid Hasan picks the length early and sits down on his knee. Slogs it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 12/0 after 3 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 8 (9)
Tanzid Hasan 1 (9)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/4 (2)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 11/0 after 2 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 8 (6)
Tanzid Hasan 0 (6)
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar 0/8 (1)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 3/0 after 1 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 0 (6)
Soumya Sarkar 0 (0)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/3 (1)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (WK), Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.