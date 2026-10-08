Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live streaming: When & where to watch AFG vs BAN in India, date, time, venue

Humbled by India in their only Test match in 2026, Afghanistan will be looking to get back on track in only their second five-day match, as the Rahmat Shah-led side take on Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Despite the game being played in Abu Dhabi, the Test match is hosted by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
Afghanistan have dropped both left-arm spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Nangeyalia Kharote. Instead, Afghanistan retained wrist-spinners Qais Ahmad, also added Khalil Gurbaz to the squad. Left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman has also been recalled after more than a year.
However, Afghanistan's biggest concern would be their batting. Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik will be opening the batting, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz at no.3. Shahidullah Kamal, who was the top run-getter with 538 runs from eight innings at the Ahmad Shah Abdali first-class tournament, is expected to play a crucial role for Afghanistan.
On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming after their famous Test win in Darwin against Australia in a drawn series. Hasan Mahmud, who played a crucial role with the ball in the Darwin Test win, continued his fine form for Kent in the County Championship in England.
The biggest plus for Bangladesh is having Towhid Hridoy, who recently scored an unbeaten 352 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom. However, Litton Das' form can be a concern for Bangladesh with just two runs in five innings across international formats.
|Match
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Only Test
|Date
|October 9-13, 2026
|Venue
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Time (IST)
|11:30 AM IST
Afghanistan have played Bangladesh in only two Tests in history, with both teams winning one game each. The first time Afghanistan met Bangladesh in a Test match was in 2019 in Chattogram, with the former winning by 224 runs. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan took five-wicket hauls in both innings.
Their second meeting came in 2023, in Dhaka. Najmul Hissain Shanto scored hundreds in both innings as Bangladesh won by a huge 546 runs.
No television channel will live telecast the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test match will be available on FanCode app and website.
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shahidullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman/Mohammad Saleem, Khalil Gurbaz.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar/Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.