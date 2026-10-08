Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live streaming: When & where to watch AFG vs BAN in India, date, time, venue

Humbled by India in their only Test match in 2026, Afghanistan will be looking to get back on track in only their second five-day match, as the Rahmat Shah-led side take on Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Despite the game being played in Abu Dhabi, the Test match is hosted by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

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Afghanistan have dropped both left-arm spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Nangeyalia Kharote. Instead, Afghanistan retained wrist-spinners Qais Ahmad, also added Khalil Gurbaz to the squad. Left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman has also been recalled after more than a year.

However, Afghanistan's biggest concern would be their batting. Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik will be opening the batting, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz at no.3. Shahidullah Kamal, who was the top run-getter with 538 runs from eight innings at the Ahmad Shah Abdali first-class tournament, is expected to play a crucial role for Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming after their famous Test win in Darwin against Australia in a drawn series. Hasan Mahmud, who played a crucial role with the ball in the Darwin Test win, continued his fine form for Kent in the County Championship in England.

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The biggest plus for Bangladesh is having Towhid Hridoy, who recently scored an unbeaten 352 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom. However, Litton Das' form can be a concern for Bangladesh with just two runs in five innings across international formats.

Also Read | Opening season of Afghanistan Premier League set to start on December 27

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test match details

Match Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Only Test Date October 9-13, 2026 Venue Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Time (IST) 11:30 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test head-to-head Afghanistan have played Bangladesh in only two Tests in history, with both teams winning one game each. The first time Afghanistan met Bangladesh in a Test match was in 2019 in Chattogram, with the former winning by 224 runs. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

Their second meeting came in 2023, in Dhaka. Najmul Hissain Shanto scored hundreds in both innings as Bangladesh won by a huge 546 runs.

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Where to watch AFG vs BAN on TV in India? No television channel will live telecast the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test match will be available on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh probable XIs Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shahidullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman/Mohammad Saleem, Khalil Gurbaz.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar/Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in