In the ongoing Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match, Afghan Captain Rashid Khan was seen brewing in anger and threw his bat at his partner Karim Janat for not taking the second run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Internet users have responded to this incident, with some suggesting he should improve his anger management skills, while others expressed support for his response.

“With great power comes great responsibilities. He must learn to control his anger." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rashid Khan should have controlled his anger... Threw the bat at his partner."

Some other said, “He literally scored 19 of 10 when others can’t play run a ball. Learn to respect your legends. Totally agree with his action"

“I've never seen this in international cricket: Rashid Khan threw his bat in frustration at his partner for not attempting the second run." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other also added, “Karim doesn't have a game awareness. Saving his wicket."

AFG vs BAN match Afghanistan had a great start to the match after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (43 runs from 55 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and Ibrahim Zadran (18 runs from 29 balls, 1 four) played a 59-run partnership. Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain's three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh to restrict Afghanistan to 115/5 in the Super Eights match. After the openers, none of the players could make an impact in the game except for Rashid Khan in the end. Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi were dismissed at 10, 4 and 1 respectively. In the end, skipper Rashid Khan (19* runs from 10 balls, 3 sixes) and Karim Janat (7 runs from 6 balls, 1 four) stayed on the crease and powered Afghanistan to 115/5 after the end of the 20 overs. Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 26 runs in his four-over spell. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells. Bangladesh need to make 116 runs to win the match against Afghanistan.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!