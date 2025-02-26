Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 -0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,203.90 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 -0.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,683.60 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.85 0.75%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan aim to upset England once again
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan aim to upset England once again

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Koushik Paul

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Follow Afghanistan vs England live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights.

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan are yet to win a match. (AP)Premium
Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan are yet to win a match. (AP)

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan will take confidence from their win over England in the 2023 ODI World Cup when both teams meet in a crucial group B fixture at the ICC Campions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Wednesday. Both England and Afghanistan have lost their opening games and a win will keep one of the teams alive in the race for the semifinal.

One of the biggest concerns for England is their toothless bowling attack which gave away 350-plus runs against Australia. Meanwhile, group B got more complicated after the washout during Australia vs South Africa game in Rawalpindi.    

Afghanistan vs England probable XIs

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.

26 Feb 2025, 10:00:20 AM IST

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: What happened when Afghanistan faced England last time?

 The last time Afghanistan faced England, they defeated the Englishmen in 2023 ODI World Cup. Can they do it again?

26 Feb 2025, 10:00:20 AM IST

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: Both teams yet to open account

Afghanistan lost to South Africa while England lost to Australia. A win today will keep either Afghanistan or England in the race for semifinals

26 Feb 2025, 10:00:21 AM IST

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: Group B in comlicated state

The washout in the match between Australia and South Africa has complicated things in Group B. If England and Afghanistan want to stay in the race for semifinals, they need to win both their games. 

26 Feb 2025, 10:00:21 AM IST

Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs England clash in Lahore.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue