Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan will take confidence from their win over England in the 2023 ODI World Cup when both teams meet in a crucial group B fixture at the ICC Campions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Wednesday. Both England and Afghanistan have lost their opening games and a win will keep one of the teams alive in the race for the semifinal.
One of the biggest concerns for England is their toothless bowling attack which gave away 350-plus runs against Australia. Meanwhile, group B got more complicated after the washout during Australia vs South Africa game in Rawalpindi.
Afghanistan vs England probable XIs
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: What happened when Afghanistan faced England last time?
The last time Afghanistan faced England, they defeated the Englishmen in 2023 ODI World Cup. Can they do it again?
Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: Both teams yet to open account
Afghanistan lost to South Africa while England lost to Australia. A win today will keep either Afghanistan or England in the race for semifinals
Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE: Group B in comlicated state
The washout in the match between Australia and South Africa has complicated things in Group B. If England and Afghanistan want to stay in the race for semifinals, they need to win both their games.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs England clash in Lahore.