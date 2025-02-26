Afghanistan vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan will take confidence from their win over England in the 2023 ODI World Cup when both teams meet in a crucial group B fixture at the ICC Campions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Wednesday. Both England and Afghanistan have lost their opening games and a win will keep one of the teams alive in the race for the semifinal.

One of the biggest concerns for England is their toothless bowling attack which gave away 350-plus runs against Australia. Meanwhile, group B got more complicated after the washout during Australia vs South Africa game in Rawalpindi.

Afghanistan vs England probable XIs

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

