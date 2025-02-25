Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Afghanistan will take confidence from their 2023 ODI World Cup win over England when both teams meet once again in a crucial Group B fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (February 26).
Both Afghanistan and England are yet to open their account in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While England were undone by a Josh Inglis hundred despite posting 350-plus runs on board, debutants Afghanistan were undone by South Africa. A loss for any team would mean their pathway to the semifinal is closed for this time.
The Afghanistan vs England fixture in Group B will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (February 26). The AFG vs ENG clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Afghanistan vs England clash will be available on JioStar.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the Afghanistan vs England clash on TV.
