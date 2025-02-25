Afghanistan vs England Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch AFG vs ENG, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

Afghanistan will take confidence from their 2023 ODI World Cup win over England when both teams meet once again in a crucial Group B fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (February 26).

Both Afghanistan and England are yet to open their account in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While England were undone by a Josh Inglis hundred despite posting 350-plus runs on board, debutants Afghanistan were undone by South Africa. A loss for any team would mean their pathway to the semifinal is closed for this time.

Advertisement

Also Read | South Africa thrash Afghanistan by 107 runs to begin CT campaign on rousing note

Afghanistan vs England match details The Afghanistan vs England fixture in Group B will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (February 26). The AFG vs ENG clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs England probable XIs England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan vs England live streaming details JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Afghanistan vs England clash will be available on JioStar.

How to watch Afghanistan vs England on TV Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the Afghanistan vs England clash on TV.

Advertisement

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 Group B qualification scenarios explained

Afghanistan vs England live streaming details outside India Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.