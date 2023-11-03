Afghanistan will take on the Netherlands on November 3 in the 34th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Afghanistan will take on the Netherlands on November 3 in the 34th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The Afghanistan vs Netherlands Lucknow ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the 7th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan are in the 6th position with 6 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas the Netherlands are in the 8th position of the table with 4 points.

In their first match, Afghanistan was defeated by Bangladesh by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala on October 7. In their second match, Afghanistan were defeated by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi on October 11. In their third match. Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium Delhi on October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fourth match, Afghanistan were beaten by New Zealand by 149 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. In the fifth match, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23. In their 6th match, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium Pune on October 30.

In their first match, the Netherlands was defeated by Pakistan by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6. In the second match, the Netherlands was defeated by New Zealand by 99 runs on October 9, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

In their third match, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala on October 17. In their fourth and fifth matches, Dharamshala were defeated by Sri Lanka (October 21) and Australia (October 25) by 5 wickets and 309 runs respectively. In their 6th match, the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on October 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghanistan Probable XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Netherlands Probable XI Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Lucknow are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Lucknow in the next 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 17 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the west direction in the day and 7 km/h in the east-south-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 19 km/h in daytime and 11 km/h in night cannot be ruled out.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match today: When, where and how to watch The Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

