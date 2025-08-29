Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Men in Green start Asia Cup 2025 preparations without Babar, Rizwan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Keeping the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on mind, Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series on Friday in Sharjah. The tri-series serves as the preparation ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which starts next month. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other team in the tournament.

AFG vs PAK live streaming in India?

No television channels will live telecast the matches in the tri-series in UAE. However, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan first match on FanCode app and website on a subscription model.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed