Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Men in Green start Asia Cup 2025 preparations without Babar, Rizwan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Keeping the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on mind, Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series on Friday in Sharjah. The tri-series serves as the preparation ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which starts next month. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other team in the tournament.
No television channels will live telecast the matches in the tri-series in UAE. However, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan first match on FanCode app and website on a subscription model.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
As far as Afghanistan are concerned, they have almost the same team for the tri-series as that of Asia Cup. The only change is Naveen-ul-Haq who has been named in the Asia Cup squad and not for the tri-series. Young Abdollah Ahmadzai has been named as Naveen's replacement in the tri-series and is likely to make his T20I debut today. Another Afghanistan player who is in line for a debut is mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar.
“We do not have specific targets, and we do not want to put extra pressure on our players. Our target is to play the brand of cricket we have played over the years. For us, the main target is to put in 200 per cent effort on the ground. I think we have been doing well in the ICC events, and although we haven’t played T20I cricket over the last few months, the guys have been playing in T20 leagues around the world and that has helped.”
Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of winning 2-1 against West Indies earlier this month. On the other hand, this will Afghanistan's first T20I series in 2025.
In total, Pakistan have played Afghanistan only seven times in T20Is. While the Men in Green won four, Afghanistan also showed they are no pushovers by winning in the remaining three games.
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai
The T20I tri-series is a part of preparations for all the three teams ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Pakistan have opted to rest Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in this series and in the Asia Cup 2025.
