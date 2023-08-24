Afghanistan and Pakistan face off in the second ODI, with Pakistan aiming to seal their dominance in the series.

The cricketing arena is set to witness an enthralling clash as Afghanistan gear up to take on Pakistan for the second ODI, slated to unfold at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The hosts are facing a critical juncture, with this match being their last chance to stage a comeback in the series after a defeat in the opener. Pakistan, on the other hand, are seeking to bolster its confidence through a series victory as it eyes the impending Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on August 30.

The backdrop of the colossal 142-run triumph by Pakistan in the series opener adds a layer of anticipation to the upcoming contest. With a current series lead of 1-0, the Pakistani side is keen to seal its dominance.

The first ODI witnessed Pakistan amassing a total of 201, led by Imam ul Haq's impressive 61 runs and Shadab Khan's contribution of 39 runs. The Afghan bowlers, however, displayed commendable performance, with Mujeeb ur Rehman securing three wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took two each.

Afghanistan's batting unit faced a stern test and eventually crumbled, reaching a meager 59 runs in response. Only Gurbaz and Azmatullah managed to breach the double-digit mark. Haris Rauf emerged as the star performer, claiming an impeccable 5-wicket haul.

As the two sides gear up for the upcoming duel, Pakistan is eager to fortify its grip on the series, while Afghanistan is determined to turn the tide in its favor. With an anticipated contest brewing, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a riveting showdown between the teams.