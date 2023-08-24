Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Afghanistan vs Pakistan: When and how to watch AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI; live-streaming details

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: When and how to watch AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI; live-streaming details

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Afghanistan and Pakistan face off in the second ODI, with Pakistan aiming to seal their dominance in the series.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi pose with the one-day international (ODI) trophy at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 21, 2023, on the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

The cricketing arena is set to witness an enthralling clash as Afghanistan gear up to take on Pakistan for the second ODI, slated to unfold at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The hosts are facing a critical juncture, with this match being their last chance to stage a comeback in the series after a defeat in the opener. Pakistan, on the other hand, are seeking to bolster its confidence through a series victory as it eyes the impending Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on August 30.

The backdrop of the colossal 142-run triumph by Pakistan in the series opener adds a layer of anticipation to the upcoming contest. With a current series lead of 1-0, the Pakistani side is keen to seal its dominance.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Archrivals likely to play three matches against each other in Asia Cup 2023; save the dates!

The first ODI witnessed Pakistan amassing a total of 201, led by Imam ul Haq's impressive 61 runs and Shadab Khan's contribution of 39 runs. The Afghan bowlers, however, displayed commendable performance, with Mujeeb ur Rehman securing three wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took two each.

Afghanistan's batting unit faced a stern test and eventually crumbled, reaching a meager 59 runs in response. Only Gurbaz and Azmatullah managed to breach the double-digit mark. Haris Rauf emerged as the star performer, claiming an impeccable 5-wicket haul.

Also Read: Pakistan threatens to withdraw from World Cup 2023 if…

As the two sides gear up for the upcoming duel, Pakistan is eager to fortify its grip on the series, while Afghanistan is determined to turn the tide in its favor. With an anticipated contest brewing, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a riveting showdown between the teams.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: When and how to watch?

For those eager to catch the action live, the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be broadcast on the Sony Ten 3 channel. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on FanCode. The match is scheduled to commence at 3 PM (IST), with the toss taking place half an hour before the proceedings begin. All eyes are on this encounter as cricket aficionados await another exhilarating chapter in this ODI series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.