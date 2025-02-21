Hello User
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025:

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Koushik Paul

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Follow Afghanistan vs South Africa live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights.

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan are making debut in the tournament.

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag when the two sides kick off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Friday in Karachi.

For the unknown, the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy in 1998 remained the only ICC title for the senior South African men's team. The Proteas boast of a well-balanced squad with a formidable batting lineup.

However, their biggest challenge will be bowling, more so after losing pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee due to injuries. On the other hand, Afghanistan have emerged as strong contenders to make the semifinals.

Their impressive performances in recent ICC events include dominant wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year. The Afghans have won four of their five bilateral series since the ODI World Cup, including one against South Africa in the UAE.

Afghanistan vs South Africa probable XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van de Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

21 Feb 2025, 10:48 AM IST Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan will ignore boycott calls, says captain

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Speaking at the pre-match presser, Shahidi said, "We only control things inside the ground, that's our job," 

 "The other things cannot put us under pressure." the Afghanistan skipper added

21 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan - giant killers

Afghanistan have been on the rise in recent times. They defeated the likes of England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup before reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year.

21 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: South Africa miss 3 pacers

South Africa will be missing the services of Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee due to injuries.

21 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Group B opener

The Afghanistan vs South Africa clash will be the first from Group B which also includes England and Australia. 

21 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs South Africa clash from Karachi. 

