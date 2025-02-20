Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch AFG vs SA, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

Debutants Afghanistan will seek a strong start as they take on South Africa in a Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. For South Africa, whose only senior ICC title came way in 1998 during the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy (then known as Knockout Trophy), will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag.
While the batting line-up looks balanced, the major challenge for the Proteas is their bowling line-up after key pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee were all ruled out due to injuries.
On the other hand, Afghanistan enter the tournament as one of the semifinal contenders, considering their rise in international cricket in recent times. Afghanistan have won four of their five bilateral series since the ODI World Cup, including one against South Africa in the UAE.
The Afghanistan vs South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21. The AFG vs SA match starts at 2:30 PM IST.
In India, JioHotstar has been roped in as the official streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs South Africa encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will telecast the Afghanistan vs South Africa clash on TV in India.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van de Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi