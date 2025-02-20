Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch AFG vs SA, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

Debutants Afghanistan will seek a strong start as they take on South Africa in a Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. For South Africa, whose only senior ICC title came way in 1998 during the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy (then known as Knockout Trophy), will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag.

While the batting line-up looks balanced, the major challenge for the Proteas is their bowling line-up after key pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee were all ruled out due to injuries.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Afghanistan enter the tournament as one of the semifinal contenders, considering their rise in international cricket in recent times. Afghanistan have won four of their five bilateral series since the ODI World Cup, including one against South Africa in the UAE.

Afghanistan vs South Africa match timings & venue details The Afghanistan vs South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21. The AFG vs SA match starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

How to Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa on Mobile? In India, JioHotstar has been roped in as the official streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs South Africa encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch Afghanistan vs South Africa on TV? Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will telecast the Afghanistan vs South Africa clash on TV in India.

Advertisement

Afghanistan vs South Africa streaming platforms by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa Afghanistan vs South Africa probable XIs Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement