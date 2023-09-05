Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan by 2 runs in nail-biting finish1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: In one of the most exciting matches of Asia Cup 2023 so far, defending champions Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 2 runs to qualify for the Super 4 stage. This was a perfect nail-biting thriller where Afghanistan almost triumphed over Sri Lanka, but under the Net Run Rate (NRR) pressure, the team collapsed and lost all 10 wickets.