Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka on October 30 in the 30th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Pune ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 PM.

It would be the sixth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan are in 7th position will four points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Sri Lanka are in the 5th position of the table with 4 points. In their first match, Afghanistan was defeated by Bangladesh by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala on October 7.

In their second match, Afghanistan were defeated by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi on October 11. In their third match. Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium Delhi on October 15.

In the fourth match, Afghanistan were beaten by New Zealand by 149 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. In the fifth match, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23.

In their first match, Sri Lanka by defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In the second match, Sri Lanka were defeated Pakistan by 6 Wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Oct 10. In their third match, the Sri Lankan team were defeated by Australia by 5 Wickets (with 88 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16.

In their fourth match, Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 5 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 21. In their fifth match, the Sri Lankan team defeated the England team by 8 wickets (with 146 balls remaining) at Bengaluru Cricket Stadium on Oct 26.

Afghanistan Probable XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Probable XI Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Pune are set to be sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain in Pune during the day and 1% at night. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city either in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 33 degrees to 17 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 09 km/hr in the east direction in the day and 7km/h in the north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 22 km/h in daytime and 13km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 15% in daytime and 1% in night.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match today: When, where and how to watch The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live-streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

