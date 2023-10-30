LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | AFG vs SL Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: SL, AFG eye semi-final berth

3 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | AFG vs SL Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: In a battle of underdogs, Sri Lanka take on the Afghan lions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today.