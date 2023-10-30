Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | AFG vs SL Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Shahidi's men take on an injury-hit Sri Lankan side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from 2pm today.
Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have slim chances of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament with just 4 points each from their 5 matches. However, Sri Lanka are currently 5th on the points table thanks to a better run rate, while Afghanistan are just below them in 6th place.
Afghanistan's confidence will be sky high after their thumping victory over neighbours Pakistan. Afghanistan's spinners, who have been at the heart of the team's success, were in fine form again in their last game, but in a shock result, the Aghan batsmen chased down the 283-run target with 8 wickets to spare.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankans will also be brimming with confidence after an emphatic victory over the reigning world champions in their last match. The Lankan bowling attack, which has been guilty of giving away too many runs in previous encounters, managed to keep the English batsmen at bay in the previous game, thanks largely to an exceptional bowling performance from pacer Lahiru Kumara.
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan world cup squad:
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w/k), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (w/k), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen ul Haq.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head records
These two teams have played 11 ODIs against each other so far. Sri Lanka have won 7 of those and Afghanistan 3. One match did not produce any results. The last time these two met was in September 2023, when Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 2 runs.
These two have faced off twice in World Cups, with Sri Lanka winning both matches. In 2019, Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS). Prior to that, in 2015, Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets. Not to forget that both these teams have evolved a lot over the last few years.
AFG vs SL Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 61% chance that Sri Lanka will beat Afghanistan in this match.
As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Sri Lanka will secure their third win of the tournament. MyKhel, on the other hand, believes Afghanistan will emerge victorious even though Lanka have a “bigger pedigree". We are putting Hashmatullah Shahidi’s boys ahead of the Lions.
AFG vs SL Live:
Afghanistan Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka Probable XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
AFG vs SL Live: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid said he haas been working on the current Afghan team for 2 years. He said, "And Naveen (ul-Haq) was not with us, so he joined the World Cup. We took him for the World Cup squad and he is doing well right now. We have been working on this team for the last two years and we had a series against teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh consistently. We were playing a lot of domestic 50 overs cricket and we stuck with our plan; we stuck to the same team. When we were not doing good, we still had a belief in this team and these players. We give them a lot of chances,"
AFG vs SL Live: In Pune, the temperature will go as high as 33 degrees. The humidity will be moderate at 63%. However, as per Weather.com, there is no chance of rain even though it is likely to get cloudy at times.
AFG vs SL Live: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (VC, WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.
AFG vs SL Live: This is the first time India are not playing when an ODI is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India have played all 8 ODIs in this venue so far and won 5 of those. It is perfectly balanced in Pune when it comes to choosing to bat or bowl first. Four teams have won while batting first, and it’s the same for those bowling first.
In Pune, batters often find themselves in favourable conditions. Although fast bowlers can relish a bit of seam and swing initially, meticulous line and length become crucial to capitalise on the pitch's pro-batting nature.
AFG vs SL Live: The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live-streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
AFG vs SL Live: "The team is doing good and we are all happy. I can say that we had a good tournament so far and looking forward to the other games also. It will be the best ever tournament for us in the World Cup history,"
