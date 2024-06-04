Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan score after 11 overs is 113/0
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan score after 11 overs is 113/0

19 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Livemint

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 113/0 after 11 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 64 runs and Ibrahim Zadran at 47 runs

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score :

Afghanistan Innings Highlights :

  • I Zadran dropped on 16 by S Ssesazi in 4.2 overs
  • Afghanistan 52/0 in 5.1 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 31 balls between R Gurbaz (30) and I Zadran (21)
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Afghanistan 66/0
  • R Gurbaz 8th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 28 balls (2x4) (4x6)
  • Afghanistan 100/0 in 9.5 overs
  • Drinks: Afghanistan 102/0 in 10.0 overs

    04 Jun 2024, 06:54:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 113/0 after 11 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 64 (35)
    Ibrahim Zadran 47 (31)
    Uganda
    Riazat Ali Shah 0/11 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:51:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Riazat Ali Shah bowling . Afghanistan at 106/0 after 10.1 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Riazat Ali Shah is welcomed into the attack with a boundary.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:45:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 102/0 after 10 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 62 (34)
    Ibrahim Zadran 38 (26)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 0/37 (3)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:44:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 96/0 after 9.2 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! DISMISSIVE FROM GURBAZ! Low full toss, on off. Gurbaz makes room and thrashes it over the extra cover and toward wide long-off region for a thumping boundary.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:41:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 90/0 after 9 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 51 (29)
    Ibrahim Zadran 37 (25)
    Uganda
    Henry Ssenyondo 0/19 (2)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:39:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Six on Henry Ssenyondo bowling . Afghanistan at 86/0 after 8.1 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes big and long! Tosses it full at the stumps. Gurbaz clears the front leg and hammers it back over the bowler and down the ground for a gigantic six.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:36:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 80/0 after 8 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43 (25)
    Ibrahim Zadran 36 (23)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/15 (2)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:31:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 75/0 after 7 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 39 (20)
    Ibrahim Zadran 35 (22)
    Uganda
    Henry Ssenyondo 0/9 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:31:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Six on Henry Ssenyondo bowling . Afghanistan at 74/0 after 6.5 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Pitched full, on the middle and leg. Gurbaz shimmies down the pitch and hammers it over the long-on boundary for a huge 92-metre hit.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:27:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 66/0 after 6 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 31 (15)
    Ibrahim Zadran 34 (21)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 0/25 (2)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:26:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 64/0 after 5.4 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Zadran is in no mood to stop. Pitched full, outside off. Zadran times it through the backward point region and it races through the outfield for another boundary. The chase goes in vain.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:26:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 60/0 after 5.3 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Make that three in a row! Slower length ball, around off. Zadran waits and steers it between the short third and the backward point fielder for a hat-trick of boundaries.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:25:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 56/0 after 5.2 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR MORE! No need to run for that. Pitched full, on off. Zadran drills it through the mid-off region and it races away to the fence in flash.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:24:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 52/0 after 5.1 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Put Away! Low full toss, around off. Zadran makes room and slices it through cover-point region for a rollicking boundary. The runs are coming thick and fast now.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:23:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 48/0 after 5 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 30 (14)
    Ibrahim Zadran 17 (16)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 0/21 (2)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:23:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Six on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . Afghanistan at 48/0 after 4.5 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Clean strike from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:19:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 39/0 after 4 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Ibrahim Zadran 16 (13)
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22 (11)
    Uganda
    Bilal Hassan 0/9 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:17:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Bilal Hassan bowling . Afghanistan at 38/0 after 3.4 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Another one and this has been some start for Afghanistan here.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:17:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Bilal Hassan bowling . Afghanistan at 34/0 after 3.3 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Hammered away!

    04 Jun 2024, 06:14:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 29/0 after 3 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22 (10)
    Ibrahim Zadran 7 (8)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 0/7 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:14:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . Afghanistan at 28/0 after 2.5 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Length ball around off stump, Rahmanullah Gurbaz skips down the track, makes a bit of room and smashes the ball through the line and gets it well over covers for a boundary.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:10:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 22/0 after 2 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Ibrahim Zadran 6 (5)
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16 (7)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/10 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:10:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . Afghanistan at 22/0 after 1.5 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not quite getting his length right here Cosmas Kyewuta. Another full toss on the stumps, Ibrahim Zadran takes a few steps ahead and lofts the ball over wide mid on for yet another boundary.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:07:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . Afghanistan at 17/0 after 1.2 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Rahmanullah Gurbaz has put away the full toss with utmost ease here.

    04 Jun 2024, 06:05:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan at 12/0 after 1 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Ibrahim Zadran 1 (1)
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11 (5)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 0/12 (1)

    04 Jun 2024, 06:03:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Six on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . Afghanistan at 6/0 after 0.2 overs

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Wow, what a classy shot to get the game underway!

    04 Jun 2024, 05:58:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (C), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.

    04 Jun 2024, 05:58:29 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

    04 Jun 2024, 05:37:58 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field

    04 Jun 2024, 05:12:48 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Afghanistan and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

