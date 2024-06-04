Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan score after 11 overs is 113/0

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score :
Afghanistan Innings Highlights :
- I Zadran dropped on 16 by S Ssesazi in 4.2 overs
- Afghanistan 52/0 in 5.1 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 31 balls between R Gurbaz (30) and I Zadran (21)
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Afghanistan 66/0
- R Gurbaz 8th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 28 balls (2x4) (4x6)
- Afghanistan 100/0 in 9.5 overs
- Drinks: Afghanistan 102/0 in 10.0 overs
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 64 (35)
Ibrahim Zadran 47 (31)
Uganda
Riazat Ali Shah 0/11 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Riazat Ali Shah is welcomed into the attack with a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 62 (34)
Ibrahim Zadran 38 (26)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 0/37 (3)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! DISMISSIVE FROM GURBAZ! Low full toss, on off. Gurbaz makes room and thrashes it over the extra cover and toward wide long-off region for a thumping boundary.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 51 (29)
Ibrahim Zadran 37 (25)
Uganda
Henry Ssenyondo 0/19 (2)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes big and long! Tosses it full at the stumps. Gurbaz clears the front leg and hammers it back over the bowler and down the ground for a gigantic six.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43 (25)
Ibrahim Zadran 36 (23)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 0/15 (2)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 39 (20)
Ibrahim Zadran 35 (22)
Uganda
Henry Ssenyondo 0/9 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Pitched full, on the middle and leg. Gurbaz shimmies down the pitch and hammers it over the long-on boundary for a huge 92-metre hit.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 31 (15)
Ibrahim Zadran 34 (21)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 0/25 (2)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Zadran is in no mood to stop. Pitched full, outside off. Zadran times it through the backward point region and it races through the outfield for another boundary. The chase goes in vain.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Make that three in a row! Slower length ball, around off. Zadran waits and steers it between the short third and the backward point fielder for a hat-trick of boundaries.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR MORE! No need to run for that. Pitched full, on off. Zadran drills it through the mid-off region and it races away to the fence in flash.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Put Away! Low full toss, around off. Zadran makes room and slices it through cover-point region for a rollicking boundary. The runs are coming thick and fast now.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 30 (14)
Ibrahim Zadran 17 (16)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 0/21 (2)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Clean strike from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran 16 (13)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22 (11)
Uganda
Bilal Hassan 0/9 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Another one and this has been some start for Afghanistan here.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Hammered away!
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22 (10)
Ibrahim Zadran 7 (8)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 0/7 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Length ball around off stump, Rahmanullah Gurbaz skips down the track, makes a bit of room and smashes the ball through the line and gets it well over covers for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran 6 (5)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16 (7)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 0/10 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not quite getting his length right here Cosmas Kyewuta. Another full toss on the stumps, Ibrahim Zadran takes a few steps ahead and lofts the ball over wide mid on for yet another boundary.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Rahmanullah Gurbaz has put away the full toss with utmost ease here.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score:
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran 1 (1)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11 (5)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 0/12 (1)
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Wow, what a classy shot to get the game underway!
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (C), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field
Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Details
Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Afghanistan and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.